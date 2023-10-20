EPA enacting new policies to increase transparency for Fairmont Brine Plant

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members recently shared concerns about the defunct Fairmont Bring Processing Plant.

Prior Coverage: Marion County residents call for fencing around radioactive facility

Now, the Environmental Protection Agency is enacting new policies to increase transparency.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 23, the EPA will open a public phone line and a website about the brine plant, where state and federal agencies are working to secure the site and control any potential release of hazardous materials.

After a fire at the plant back in May, more and more residents have reached out with concerns about the safety of the old building.

Prior Coverage: Crews respond to plant fire in Marion County

EPA officials said their employees, the DHHR and the state Department of Environmental Protection have been keeping a close eye on the potentially hazardous plant.

Click here to visit the response website or call the public phone line at 800-438-2474. The phone line will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

