EPA enacting new policies to increase transparency for Fairmont Brine Plant

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members recently shared concerns about the defunct Fairmont Bring Processing Plant.

Now, the Environmental Protection Agency is enacting new policies to increase transparency.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 23, the EPA will open a public phone line and a website about the brine plant, where state and federal agencies are working to secure the site and control any potential release of hazardous materials.

After a fire at the plant back in May, more and more residents have reached out with concerns about the safety of the old building.

EPA officials said their employees, the DHHR and the state Department of Environmental Protection have been keeping a close eye on the potentially hazardous plant.

Click here to visit the response website or call the public phone line at 800-438-2474. The phone line will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

