Exit ramps on I-79 in Lewis County to close for ‘about a year’

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say the northbound and southbound exit ramps of an exit on I-79 in Lewis County will be closing for about a year.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the exit ramps at Exit 91 (Roanoke) on I-79 will be closed beginning on Monday, Oct. 23 for a bridge replacement project.

Officials say work is expected to take about a year.

In May, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for $15,767,000 to replace the two interstate bridges.

Construction will be done in phases to minimize traffic impacts, according to officials.

In the first phase, officials say the outer lanes on each bridge will be torn out and rebuilt, which requires closure of the Exit 91 exit ramps.

Once work on the outer lanes is complete, the exit ramps will reopen and work will begin to replace the inbound lanes.

Exit 91 entrance ramps will remain open throughout the construction project, officials say.

During construction, northbound and southbound traffic intending to exit I-79 will be detoured to Exit 96 (South Weston).

