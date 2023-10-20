Haunted hospital drawing visitors to Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hospital in Mingo that served patients from 1928 through 1988 is enjoying a second life as a haunted attraction.

The Old Hospital on College Hill in Williamson opened to thrill-seekers in 2021.

Tonya Webb was born in the hospital. Two of her grandparents she never met died there. She bought the building, wanting to keep it preserved and serving a purpose.

“I believe in preserving history and saving old buildings,” she said. “We really wanted to make it something special for the community, as well as preserving some of my history as well.”

They offer paranormal tours, as well as an escape game where groups try to solve clues while dodging being picked off by Michael Myers.

“It’s not only helped us in general, the city of Williamson, but I think it’s really helped the state of West Virginia,” Webb said.

The site has been featured on the Travel Channel. Webb says they’ve had visitors from as far away as Australia and Japan.

“It’s just been amazing,” she said. “I never would’ve thought we’d be able to reach that many people.”

Patti Whitt portrays a spooky nurse roaming the halls.

Whitt says being in the former hospital has made her a believer in the paranormal.

“We’ve had people touched,” Whitt said. “We’ve had people see shadows. I’ve even seen a face in the wall in the basement. There are eerie feelings, cold spots.”

“It still has stories it wants to tell, has its own eerie kind of feel to it,” Webb said.

This is the last weekend they’re doing the escape floors feature this season. They’ll be doing paranormal tours next weekend.

Reservations are required for entry.

