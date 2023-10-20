House Call: Breast Cancer Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Meredith Williams, Director of Cancer Services at United Hospital Center, talks about breast cancer.

1). What if you have concerns about being able to afford a mammogram?

Most health insurance plans cover the cost of screening mammograms. If you have a low income or do not have insurance, you may qualify for a free or low-cost mammogram through CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.

2). What can I do to lower my chance of getting breast cancer?

One of the most important things you can do to lower your chance of breast cancer is to know your risk. Talk to your doctor about what that means for you. Your doctor will consider factors that cannot be changed, such as:

Your personal history of breast problems.

Your family’s history of breast cancer.

Your breast density (the amount of connective and fatty tissue in your breasts).

Your age. Most breast cancers are found after age 50.

Your menstrual and childbirth history.

Your history of radiation therapy to the chest or breasts.

If you took the drug diethylstilbestrol (DES), you have a higher risk. DES was given to some pregnant women in the United States between 1940 and 1971 to prevent miscarriage. Women whose mothers took DES while pregnant with them are also at higher risk.

If you or close family members have known mutations in your breast cancer genes (BRCA1 or BRCA2). Women who have inherited these genetic changes are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer. You only know you have a mutation if you have had genetic testing. Even in the absence of having abnormal genes, it is important to know your family history; we don’t yet know all the genes that cause breast cancer. Your doctor will also consider factors that can be changed, like any hormone replacement use.

3). What are some things you can do to reduce your chance of getting breast cancer?

Keep a healthy weight.

Engage in regular physical activity.

Don’t drink alcohol, or limit alcoholic drinks to no more than one per day.

