“I pulled over, got out of the way and I ran,” Marietta HS EMT students report first to crash scene

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry Bellville, Kevin Ritchie, Zoe Riley and Chrissy Kerenyi were the four EMT students who were the first to respond to a motorcycle crash scene on October 11.

These students were recognized by the city on October 16 at the Board of Education meeting. But to these students getting recognition is the last thing on their mind.

“It’s our call of duty to do it. I just think we were meant for it,” said Bellville.

In fact the first thing on their mind on the scene was making sure the scene was safe and then getting the injured motorist the proper care that he needed.

“First thought was I need to help, I just need to help. It’s an oh crap situation,” they said.

Thanks to the training the students got in class at Marietta they were well prepared for the duties they had to take care of on scene.

“This class has helped tremendously with patient assessment, getting us out there to be more comfortable with dealing with this type of stuff. If it wasn’t for this class and our teacher we would have been in a lot more trouble but with our great teacher we knew what to do,” the students said.

