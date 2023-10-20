OCTOBER 15TH THROUGH 21ST MARK NATIONAL TEEN DRIVER SAFETY WEEK

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - October 15th through the 21st is National Teen Driver Safety Week. Safety officials urge parents to take this time to discuss driving safety with any new drivers at home. To add to the matter, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration October is the most dangerous month to drive in West Virginia. A 2021 study by the NHTSA showed that 2,608 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers that year. Doing his part to spread awareness on driving safety, Bridgeport police officer Cameron Turner shared his tips for the roadway.

“Get to know your vehicle before you head out,” Turner said. “Get to know your car. Get to know the ins and outs, the functions of it. That way if you have to change the radio stations going down the road, you don’t have to look down, you can change it without looking and keep your eyes on the road at all times. A lot of time with teen drivers also is the cellphone use. We as drivers have to learn to stay off our cellphones especially while driving. Distracted driving is in the top five list of contributing crashes.”

Officer turner says that being proactive now can help to provide a safer driving experience in the future.

“Teen drivers, they’re the future of our driving,” Turner said. “They’re going to be in the roadways the longest so it’s better to teach them young about how to drive safely and hopefully, we can bring down the accident numbers in the future years.”

The fall also means more deer will be out; making conditions even more dangerous for drivers. AAA considers October to be ‘peak time for deer collisions’. According to the NHTSA, there are about 1 million car accidents involving deer each year that kill 200 Americans; resulting in $1 billion in vehicle damage. Turner says West Virginia is the state with the most deer collisions with a 1 in 38 chance of hitting a deer on the roadways. Officer Turner offered advice on the safest way to manage that type of situation.

“Studies show not to swerve when encountering a deer strike,” Turner said. “You are going to do less damage to your car than if you swerve into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle or swerve off the roadway. The more serious injuries happen when we swerve away from deer strikes.”

