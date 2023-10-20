Showers, cool conditions to start the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with steady rain in the morning and scattered showers and cool temperatures this afternoon. As for how long rain chances will stick around, find out the answers, and more, in the video above!

A low-pressure system that started off the Pacific Northwest earlier this week will lift moisture into West Virginia and result in rain chances today. During the morning hours, the rain will start off steady and widespread, and it will last until at least 1 or 2 PM. So expect a soggy morning commute, with even slick spots on some roads. After 2 PM, scattered showers will push in behind the front, as it moves east of West Virginia. These scattered showers will last into the evening hours. So there will be times when rain is moving through your area and times when it is not. A few showers may even move in during any football games happening tonight, so keep that in mind. Most of the showers will be gone after midnight. By that time, between today and tonight, rainfall totals will be around 0.5″ to 1″ in some areas, so while not much rain is expected, that still will alleviate the dry weather seen over the past few days. Besides the rain, skies will be cloudy, with southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph and highs in the mid-50s.

Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with a few isolated showers. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s. Then during the mid-afternoon hours tomorrow, another disturbance from Canada will bring scattered showers into our region. So expect some more rain during the afternoon and evening hours. It’s not until the late evening hours that the rain moves out of our region. By that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.1″ to 0.2″, so not much is expected. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, westerly winds of 10-15 mph, and highs in the mid-50s.

Any leftover moisture should leave on Sunday morning, leaving cloudy, dry conditions on Sunday afternoon, along with highs in the 50s. After Monday, a high-pressure system from Canada will move east of West Virginia, lifting warm, stable air into our region and resulting in partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-60s. So the middle of next week will be nice. It’s not until the end of next week that another frontal boundary brings rain chances to West Virginia. In short, today and tomorrow will be cool and soggy, and next week will be warm and clear.

Today: Steady rainfall during the morning hours, transitioning to scattered showers and cloudy skies during the afternoon. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 59.

Tonight: Overcast skies, with rain showers pushing in at times. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 46.

Saturday: A few showers in the morning hours, transitioning to cloudy skies in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. Isolated showers will push in during the evening and overnight hours. High: 55.

Sunday: Leftover showers will dissipate during the early morning hours, leaving cloudy skies. West-northwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 51.

