Suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home arrested

He allegedly told police he “recently lost money in gambling and sought to recover his losses by breaking into the residence.”
Timothy Leary
Timothy Leary(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say the suspect who broke into a 95-year-old man’s home earlier this week has been arrested and charged with burglary.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Seneca Rd. on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m. for a burglary, according to the RCSO.

Police say the suspect made forced entry into the home by throwing a brick at the kitchen window while the homeowner was asleep.

Prior Coverage: Authorities asking for help IDing suspect who broke into 95-year-old man’s home

The homeowner woke up from the sound and saw the suspect flash a light into his room before fleeing into the direction of the railroad tracks, deputies say.

Deputies were unable to find the suspect that night, adding that the homeowner had his wallet with important personal information and about $200 in cash stolen.

The homeowner provided police with the photo below showing the suspect along the side of his home.

(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

On Thursday, the RCSO says they received a tip of the suspect wearing the same clothing pictured above while walking on Poe Run Rd.

The release says deputies responded to the area and spoke with the suspect, 50-year-old Timothy Leary.

Learly allegedly told police he “recently lost money in gambling and sought to recover his losses by breaking into the residence,” adding that he thought the home was “not occupied.”

Learly went on to tell police he made entry by throwing a brick and took the wallet and decided to check other rooms in the home when he encountered the homeowner.

According to the release, Leary took police to where he left the wallet, on the railroad tracks that connect Seneca Rd. and Poe Run Rd. When the wallet was found, it still had all of the homeowner’s personal information inside of it. However, the money had already been spent.

Leary has been charged with burglary. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Below are additional photos showing Leary being arrested from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:

