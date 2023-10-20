Taylor County road closure expected to create delays

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Delays are expected on a Taylor County roadway beginning on Monday.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, there will be a traffic delay on County Route 54, Eby Rd., from the junction of US 50, Thornton Pike, ending just past the junction of County Route 46, Sandy Creek.

Officials say the traffic delay will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Monday, Oct. 23 as crews perform paving and shoulder work. It is scheduled to wrap up on Friday, Nov. 3.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers, officials say.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may delay the project.

