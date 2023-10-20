UPMC Bridging the Great Health Divide: UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Pediatric Scleroderma Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pediatric scleroderma is a rare condition that can affect the skin, muscles and internal organs.

There are two kinds of pediatric scleroderma. Systemic scleroderma affects the whole body, including internal organs. Localized scleroderma which mostly affects the skin and underlying muscles and tendons. Dr. Kathryn Torok is the Director of the Pediatric Scleroderma Clinic at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. She explains the differences between the two types of scleroderma.

“The systemic Scleroderma in kids, that’s usually skin thickening kind of their fingers and then travels up their arms in the same thing from their toes up towards the center of their body,” Dr. Torok said. “And that skin thickening causes them to have trouble closing their hands. It’s hard to make a fist. It’s hard to write. They’ll feel really stiff. They also have some internal organ manifestations that can occur like lung disease and some heart disease sometimes and other organs, whereas they’ll localized Scleroderma in kids, which is more common but still rare. That will kind of show up typically as maybe a bruise that won’t go away, and then it’ll turn brown into a line, usually down their arm or down their face and that kind of gets thick, like the skin that we talk about in systemic Scleroderma. But then it kind of tasks down into the connective tissue, like the joints and tendons.”

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is one of just a few pediatric scleroderma centers in the nation. Dr. Torok explains that there are two parts to the center.

“One is the juvenile onset systemic scleroderma center,” Dr. Torok said. “So that’s where combined multidisciplinary care of pediatric pulmonologists, pediatric cardiologists, pediatric gastroenterologist, myself, the pediatric rheumatologist and the pediatric bone marrow transplant folks are all working as a team, as a multidisciplinary team that have been trained and experience in pediatric scleroderma, which is a rare thing. And then on the, the other center that we have, that’s unique at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, is the craniofacial scleroderma center. So that is for the kids that have the localized scleroderma and the linear band kind of affecting their face and then sometimes their eye or brain structures underneath. So that’s something unique that’s honestly not in the nation for either of those two specific types of pediatric Scleroderma centers.”

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh’s Pediatric Scleroderma Center is the only one in the nation that has a stem cell transplant program as part of it’s care options.

“And what that is is a combination of chemotherapy and radiation really to, umm, kind of just knocked the immune system out because it’s, you know, kind of overactive,” Dr. Torok said. “The immune system is attacking all these organs. We want to stop that immediately and you’re using the patient’s own cells that you actually pulled from them before the chemo and everything and you stored them. It’s the own patients blood that just kind of like reconstitutes and makes it more healthy immune system.”

Dr. Torok says the center is also on the leading edge of pediatric scleroderma research.

“We’re doing biopsies before and after treatment and we’re seeing like what cells change like fibroblast or different immune cells in the skin and that’s giving us ideas for different medicines that may exist right now for different forms of rheumatoid arthritis that we could use against those specific proteins or markers and also kind of future therapies to test on mice models and things of that nature,” Dr. Torok said.

Dr. Torok says the team approach is what sets UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh apart.

“The networking of the clinicians, the nurses, the support care is just amazing. It’s all of these pockets at UPMC Children’s of specialists that are kind of helping move science forward to help patients with different diagnosis and diseases to get treatment so the kid can just be a kid and go to school and do sports and just be one like their other peers and not have to worry about having a chronic illness every day,” Dr. Torok said.

To learn more about UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh’s Pediatric Scleroderma Center, send an email to greathealthdivide@chp.edu.

