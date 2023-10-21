5th Quarter: Week 9 Highlights

Recaps from week nine match-ups across NCWV
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 9 is in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:

Liberty - Lincoln

University - Preston County

Buckhannon-Upshur - Grafton

East Fairmont - Elkins

Herbert Hoover - North Marion

East Hardy - Doddridge County

Tucker County - Smithsburg

Tyler Consolidated - Williamstown

St. Mary’s - Ritchie County

Philip Barbour - Lewis County

