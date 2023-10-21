5th Quarter: Week 9 Highlights
Recaps from week nine match-ups across NCWV
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 9 is in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:
Liberty - Lincoln
University - Preston County
Buckhannon-Upshur - Grafton
East Fairmont - Elkins
Herbert Hoover - North Marion
East Hardy - Doddridge County
Tucker County - Smithsburg
Tyler Consolidated - Williamstown
St. Mary’s - Ritchie County
Philip Barbour - Lewis County
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.