ATV crash sends one person to the hospital

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An ATV crash was reported in a wooded area between Rockport and Belleville Sunday evening.

According to Wood County Dispatch, they received a call at 6:23 p.m. Sunday for a 4-wheeler crash.

Dispatch said one person had potentially serious head injuries due to the crash.

A helicopter was called in to take the patient to the hospital.

Responding agencies included Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Camden Clark Ambulance Services, Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Lubeck VFD, and HealthNet Aeromedical Services.

