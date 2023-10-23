Baby giraffe born at Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - There is an exciting new addition at Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo, located in Preston County.

The zoo posted to its Facebook page Monday morning saying that Zena, one of the zoo’s giraffes, had her first calf on Friday.

The post says the calf, Zara, is healthy and doing well.

Although Hovatter’s is still open for the season, those wanting to see Zara might have to wait until next season because the zoo does not let the giraffes out when the weather is cold.

Hovatter’s says on its website that is one of the only zoos in the Mountain State and has dozens of animals. It is open seasonally from mid-April to October and on weekends in November, weather permitting.

Hovatter’s is located at 291 Wagner Lane in Kingwood.

