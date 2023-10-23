Mild Monday, rising temperatures thereafter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start the work week with mild, sunny conditions. Warmer temperatures are on the way, but as for how long the nice weather will last, and when rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

A cool air mass, left behind by a low-pressure system on Friday, kept skies cloudy and temperatures below average this past weekend, including this morning, when temperatures dropped low enough for Freeze Warnings across North-Central West Virginia. Today, a high-pressure system from Canada should start breaking up the cool air as it moves across the eastern US. As a result, this afternoon will be nice, with mostly sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper-50s. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with light winds and lows in the low-40s. Then as the high-pressure system moves east of West Virginia tomorrow, warm air will start lifting from the south as dry, stable air settles in the eastern US. As a result, skies will be partly sunny, with light southerly winds and highs in the upper-60s to low-70s.

The rest of the week will be warm as well, thanks to southerly air flow lifting warm air into West Virginia. So temperatures will stay in the 60s and skies will remain partly sunny for the rest of the week. There is some uncertainty as to what the weekend may be like, but as of this morning, most models suggest a quiet weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. There is a small chance of rain, however, so we’re watching carefully. It’s not until next week that a frontal boundary from out west may bring rain chances our way. In short, the rest of the work week, and the last weekend of October, will be warm and partly sunny.

Today: Partly cloudy, chilly morning, then a mild, mostly sunny afternoon. High: 60.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 39.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

