Gov. Justice, Sec. of Veterans Assistance break ground on new veterans nursing home

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, joined Sec. of Veterans Assistance Ted Diaz and other state and federal dignitaries for the groundbreaking of a new veterans nursing home on Monday. The project located next to Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley is expected to take between 18 months and two years to complete.

The nursing home will be paid for through a combination of state and federal funds, complimenting a second veterans nursing home located in Clarksburg.

Sec. Diaz explained the world class facility will house 120 veterans, each organized into four separate neighborhoods designed to make veterans feel at home. Veterans will also have their own private quarters and restroom facilities. “Nurses can see and be seen much easier under this setup,” he explained at the groundbreaking.

Gov. Justice said the facility will be named for the late Maj. Gen. Charles Rogers, a decorated Vietnam veteran who, despite being wounded, led his troop in successfully repelling an attack near the Cambodian border. President Richard Nixon awarded the Fayette County native the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House on May 14, 1970, making him the highest ranking African American servicemember to receive the honor.

Maj. Gen. Rogers is one of many heroes the governor hopes to honor with the new facility. “So many folks from Southern West Virginia have been involved in the military in countless ways. This facility is long overdue. A lot of people pulled the rope and I wanted it really bad. "

The facility is expected to house a library, chapel, canteen, physical therapy room, gallery, living room, and game room. It will also have a unit dedicated specifically to veterans battling dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.