Heroic blood donor dog named Bret Michaels gets adopted by rock star himself

A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky. (Source: KMTV, Nebraska Humane Society, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (CNN) - One lucky shelter dog in Nebraska will soon be living the rock star life.

The husky is named Bret Michaels, and it’s only fitting that he’s being adopted by the singer himself.

Bret Michaels the dog gained media attention after he saved the life of a 4-week-old kitten with a blood transfusion at the Nebraska Humane Society.

But it turns out that Bret Michaels the singer got wind of the story and reached out to the shelter for more information about the dog, and the rest is history.

“Bret Michaels the human has experience with huskies, and he’s a big fan of them,” said Alec Rose, digital marketing director with the NHS. “He’s got German Shepherds too, and they can be pretty similar and, so right off the bat he was interested in taking him home.”

However, the NHS said that the Poison frontman won’t be getting special treatment and must go through the whole adoption process like anyone else.

Until then, his canine namesake is enjoying life at a foster home.

The kitten – aptly named Thorn after Poison’s hit song “Every Rose Has its Thorn” – is doing well and will be up for adoption in a few weeks.

