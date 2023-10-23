Local churches team up for “Drive-Thru Prayer Service”

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -On Saturday, local churches teamed up to connect with their community in a unique way: using a drive through.

Members of the churches’ congregations met up at the Mount Zion Methodist Church in Tazewell Virginia to hold their “Drive-Thru Prayer Service,” letting people engage in group prayer session without even getting out of their cars. They had multiple people stop by, but even more people wave and honk their horns to show their support. This is only their second time holding a service like this, with the first one happening a few months ago at the Bastian Church of God in Bastian, Virginia. Kim Looney, the person who first suggested they hold the Drive-Thru Prayer Service says the idea originated online.

“It’s actually scrolling on social media, and I happened to see that somewhere in the country there was another church that was doing this because of COVID. And after COVID was gone, it was still a need...” says Looney.

James Pennington, the pastor of Mount Zion agreed.

“There’s a lot of people hurting, lot of people that don’t feel comfortable coming into a church or maybe not attend a church, and... this is a service that provides them an outlet to where they can get prayed for, no strings attached...” says Pastor Pennington.

Pennington says the churches plan on continuing these Drive-Thru Prayer Services in the future, alternating locations between the churches involved. In the meantime, Pennington adds, if you would like to have someone pray for you, Mt. Zion has a prayer line to phone: 276-245-5160. You can also check them out on Facebook.

