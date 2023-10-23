Man charged with threatening prosecutor several times

MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after deputies say he threatened an assistant prosecuting attorney several times.

According to court documents, a parole officer was inspecting the home of Jason Lambert on Oct. 9 when his father, 65-year-old Mark Lambert, of Masontown, made the threats.

Deputies say Lambert told them, “If he (Jason) gets life then that prosecutor will get life too. I’ll act like I’m security for her and I’ll get her when she least expects it.”

Jason was “successfully prosecuted” in connection to a 2018 kidnapping and “current pending charged could result in lifetime recidivism,” according to the criminal complaint.

In the second incident on Oct. 19, deputies say they were serving an arrest warrant for Mark for making the threats when he made additional threats about the assistant prosecuting attorney, saying twice that he would “kill that b****.”

Mark has been charged with three counts of terroristic threats. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.