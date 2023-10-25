3 West Virginians die in fires across the state in one day

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says three state residents died in separate fires across the state on Monday.

The three fatal fires happened in Kanawha, Pendleton and Boone counties, respectively.

The fire in Kanawha County happened at a home on Berg Dr. in the Mink Shoals area. Officials say it claimed the life of an elderly 76-year-old woman. Her body was transported to the WV Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

WVSFMO investigators have ruled that the cause of the fire was undetermined due to the damage the home sustained in the fire.

The fire in Pendleton County happened in the Sugar Grove area and resulted in one arrest.

Officials say the Zachary Edward Mongold has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree murder. He is being held at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Zachary Edward Mongold (WV Corrections)

The victim was a 61-year-old man who died in the fire at the home, located on Grey Goose Dr.

The fire in Boone County happened at a home on Boone Ave. in Madison. Officials say a 70-year-old woman died in the fire.

Prior Coverage: Woman dies in house fire

A cause could not be determined by investigators because of extensive damage to the home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.