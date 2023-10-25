3 West Virginians die in fires across the state in one day

generic fatal fire
generic fatal fire(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says three state residents died in separate fires across the state on Monday.

The three fatal fires happened in Kanawha, Pendleton and Boone counties, respectively.

The fire in Kanawha County happened at a home on Berg Dr. in the Mink Shoals area. Officials say it claimed the life of an elderly 76-year-old woman. Her body was transported to the WV Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

WVSFMO investigators have ruled that the cause of the fire was undetermined due to the damage the home sustained in the fire.

The fire in Pendleton County happened in the Sugar Grove area and resulted in one arrest.

Officials say the Zachary Edward Mongold has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree murder. He is being held at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Zachary Edward Mongold
Zachary Edward Mongold(WV Corrections)

The victim was a 61-year-old man who died in the fire at the home, located on Grey Goose Dr.

The fire in Boone County happened at a home on Boone Ave. in Madison. Officials say a 70-year-old woman died in the fire.

Prior Coverage: Woman dies in house fire

A cause could not be determined by investigators because of extensive damage to the home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
A man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities say he allegedly stabbed his wife in an...
1 arrested in stabbing at Clarksburg home
WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

Latest News

The Aspiring Nurses program is starting in Parkersburg and Charleston
WVU Medicine surgeon develops device to improve visibility during surgery, another WVU Medicine surgeon first to use it in thoracic surgery
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper's Rock
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper’s Rock
Trunk or Treat Still
Premier Chevrolet/Nissan in Morgantown to host first Trunk or Treat event
Greenbag Rd generic
Spark! Imagination and Science Center to hold installment of Early Explorers Program
Clarksburg Stabbing