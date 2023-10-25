$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Elkins

Generic photo of scratch off tickets
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has won the grand prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket in Randolph County.

Shirley L. won $50,000 by playing a Big Halloween Treat lottery ticket, the West Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday.

Lottery officials say the ticket was purchased for $10 at Mountaineer Mart in Elkins.

$50,000 is the largest prize that can be won with the Big Halloween Treat scratch-off ticket.

