Excellence in Education: Monongah Middle School’s cafeteria manager

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting Monongah Middle School’s cafeteria manager.

A local cafeteria worker is being recognized for the exceptional work she does on a daily basis.

Amy Huff has been serving up meals for Monongah Middle School for nearly a decade. During that time, she’s made a lot of happy faces and stomach’s with the meals she’s prepared.

“We start at 6 o’clock in the morning preparing breakfast, and then we get prepared for lunch. The kids are very nice and polite here. We love serving them and they’re just a bunch of nice kids,” said Huff.

When managing close to 150 meals a day, the optics can get in the way. But when you have a true love and passion for what you do, serving the customer is never a hassle.

“I just like to mingle with the kids and make sure that they like what they’re eating, help them out every day, and give them the nutrients that they need that they might not get at home,” Huff said.

Huff’s willingness to please her students is just part of her motivation every day, but it doesn’t stop her from looking for ways to improve on the quality of her work station.

“I just like being with the kids and working with food, that’s what I’ve always done. We’re getting a new steam table, so that will help us out with keeping the food warmer and us being able to clean it easier and preparing good meals for the kids.”

