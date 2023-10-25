Farm to School program shines in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - This month is the USDA’s Farm-To-School month, and the town of Philippi is one of the program’s strongest believers.

The USDA’s Farm-To-School initiative aims to help bring fresh local produce to things and help them get familiar with agriculture. These elements were on display at Philippi Elementary’s popup market on Wednesday.

Kristin McCartney with the West Virginia University Extension Program says the kids who got to experience the market got to absorb excellent knowledge.

“Agriculture is important. We all eat three meals a day, hopefully, and so learning about where food comes from, even how to grow it yourself, is important to our long-term food security,” said McCartney.

Barbour County Schools have participated in the farm program for several years, and the display of food education they put on today left Cindy Long of the USDA thoroughly impressed.

“And it’s really great the way they’ve tailored it; also, drawing on local resources, this particular produce market for the elementary students is supported by a local food hub, and that’s where the food comes from. And then the folks that are teaching kids about food are supported with USDA funds. So, it’s a great way to pull a lot of resources together to meet the specific needs of the community,” said Long.

After events came to a close at the elementary, state representatives and USDA officials went to a luncheon at the Phillip High School, where they and students got to eat burgers made with buns made with local grain and produce from neighboring districts. Some in attendance felt the kids knowing where the products came from could lead to them making healthier food choices.

“I have seen over and over kids get much more interested and engaged in food and what it means and what it means for their health when they understand where it comes from,” said Long.

As it stands, officials say about ten counties in West Virginia are constantly active in the program. Barbour County Schools Superintendent Chris Derico told WDTV. He hopes the nutritious environment his district is setting can lead to kids getting excellent academic results.

