Fishing line receptacles placed in popular fishing spots inside NRGNPP

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new addition to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is helping protect the local wildlife.

Nine fishing line receptacles have been set up at popular casting spots along the New and Gauley Rivers. The receptacles are made from PVC pipe and allow anglers to dispose of their old lines safely without harming nearby birds, aquatic life or other animals that call the national park their home.

“It could be really damaging to the ecosystem and to wildlife,” shared Dave Bieri, NRGNPP District Supervisor. “Fishing line takes decades to biodegrade. It sticks around for a long time and animals will get tied up in it.”

This project is being spearheaded by the Friends of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve (Friends), a philanthropic partner of the park. They will have volunteers routinely disposing of those discarded lines.

Buckets can be found mounted on signs and fence posts in the following spots:

- Gauley Tailwaters

- Fayette Station

- Sandstone Falls (two locations)

- McCreery

- Glade Creek

- Grandview Sandbar

-Stonecliff

-Camp Brookside.

Bieri tells WVVA that Friends will install more buckets in other locations as volunteers become available.

