October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October is Disability Employment Awareness Month. We reached out to a local group that help people with disabilities find employment to learn more.

In West Virginia, just 18.1% of people with developmental disabilities are employed. Doug Lockhart is a Parkersburg man with a developmental disability who has worked as a janitor at the Bureau of Fiscal Services for 25 years. “I do a little bit of everything,” he said. “I clean water fountains, guard stations, clean up pills and messes whenever they need cleaned up.”

Lockhart also lives by himself in his own home and has a drivers license and car. He said the independence he has from supporting himself and living alone gives him satisfaction. “I can go out whenever I want to, don’t have to depend on somebody to take me there,” I can do it on my own. And I like living on my own. I can do whatever I want. It don’t matter, whatever I want to do, I can do it.”

Lockhart also sits on the board of the Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley, a group that provides advocacy and services for people with disabilities, including vocational training. He volunteers at the Arc’s thrift shops after work.

“Serving on the board and helping them out with my own knowledge, whatever. If they ask me something I can tell them whatever. Yeah, it’s good. I like helping out the Arc. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it for them.”

The Arc’s chief operating manager Doug Hess said having Lockhart serve on the board is important because it corresponds with the disability activist motto of “nothing about us without us.” Hess said people with disabilities have often been excluded from conversations about issues that affect them.

That’s changing as more people with disabilities get into the workforce and play a bigger role in society. “Instead of saying, ‘Well, we think people with disabilities would like to . . .’ you just bring people with disabilities onto your board or have them employed in your workplace, and then you just do things for everybody, rather than -- and ask the person, just like people would ask anybody else what they want,” Hess said.

