Preston Memorial Hospital receives donations from local schools for breast cancer

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital Foundation Pink Fund has received numerous donations from local schools as a part of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month “Pink Outs.”

Officials say the Pink Fund provides financial support for uninsured patients to receive the breast cancer screenings they need.

The Mon Health Preston Memorial Foundation Pink Fund was founded in 2012 because a group of Preston High School students raised funds through t-shirt sales, wanting to help prevent breast cancer.

Since the Pink Fund was founded, Mon Health Preston Memorial has held Pink Out events at Preston County high schools and local middle schools to educate the public about breast cancer, breast health and breast cancer prevention.

“The Pink Fund creates access to necessary breast cancer screenings to patients who otherwise would not be able to get screened,” said Melissa Lockwood, Chief Administrative Officer of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. “As a nonprofit hospital, funds like these play an important role in allowing us to accomplish our goal of enhancing the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in West Virginia, according to Mon Health.

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has made donations to the Pink Fund,” said Luella Gunter, Executive Director of Philanthropy. “Because of generous donations like these, residents in Preston County are getting the healthcare they need.”

To date, the Pink Fund has raised over $25,000 and has enabled 92 patients to receive much needed breast cancer screenings.

