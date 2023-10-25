Road work in Harrison County expected to create delays for two weeks

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Road work on a Harrison County roadway is expected to create delays for two weeks.

The West Virginia Department of Highways says in a release that WV 58, Anmoore Rd., will see road work beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. from the junction of Benedum Run Rd. to the junction of US 50.

Officials say the traffic delay will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Wednesday, Nov. 15. as crews perform milling, paving and shoulder work.

The release says one lane, two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Officials say delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
A man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities say he allegedly stabbed his wife in an...
1 arrested in stabbing at Clarksburg home
WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

Latest News

WVWC students to trick-or-treat for canned goods on Halloween
The Aspiring Nurses program is starting in Parkersburg and Charleston
WVU Medicine surgeon develops device to improve visibility during surgery, another WVU Medicine surgeon first to use it in thoracic surgery
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper's Rock
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper’s Rock
Trunk or Treat Still
Premier Chevrolet/Nissan in Morgantown to host first Trunk or Treat event
Greenbag Rd generic
Spark! Imagination and Science Center to hold installment of Early Explorers Program