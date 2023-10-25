Road work in Harrison County expected to create delays for two weeks

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Road work on a Harrison County roadway is expected to create delays for two weeks.

The West Virginia Department of Highways says in a release that WV 58, Anmoore Rd., will see road work beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m. from the junction of Benedum Run Rd. to the junction of US 50.

Officials say the traffic delay will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Wednesday, Nov. 15. as crews perform milling, paving and shoulder work.

The release says one lane, two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

Officials say delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

