‘These people deserve better,’ Five months after mausoleum fire families still waiting to visit loved ones

KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been over five months since an electrical fire broke out at a mausoleum at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens and five months since Danny Hudnall said he has been able to visit the final resting place of his parents.

As the months have passed, Hudnall said his worries about the status of making repairs on the mausoleum have as well.

Hudnall said his parents, Eileen and Frank, were inseparable from the time they first met serving in the Army during World War II.

“When you saw one, you saw the other. Mom treated dad like a baby, you know, and that he was he was a miner, he was a foreman in demand,” he recalled.

“He was a hard roller, he worked hard all his life.”

Eileen passed away in 2003 and Frank in 2009. Both are buried in a mausoleum at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.

Hudnall said he used to visit their graves monthly.

“Your mind goes back and thinks about the old times, you know, the good times that you had and things. It was different. They had a bench put in front of the places there and had their names on it and everything,” he said.

“I’d sit on that bench and think about the old days you know how it used to be.”

In August, the cemetery began allowing appointments for visitors to view their loved ones resting places from a safe distance outside the mausoleum.

Danny said he took a spontaneous trip to the cemetery on Sunday when he stopped by the mausoleum. He says the site left him heartbroken: seeing plywood up against the building and construction materials alongside it.

“These people deserve better than that. They worked all their lives and served your country. Then, you have a place like that, you can’t even go up to visit you know, it’s a terrible thing.”

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue reached out to Everstory Partners, the cemetery’s parent company with questions about damage done by the fire and the status of repairs on the building

A company spokesperson says that no crypts were damaged in the May fire and the damage was limited to the roof area, later adding they had been told that the cause of the fire was accidental and electrical in nature, and were unaware of any electrical problems in advance of the fire.

Additionally, the spokesperson said they have been working with an engineering team to oversee repairs and drawings for repairs are complete and the project is out for bid.

Danny said he’s looking forward to the peace he’ll feel when he can visit his parents again.

“I just want to go up and see where my mom and dad are buried and put the time in and sit there and have a little quiet time,” he said.

Everstory Partners said that bids from contractors to make repairs on the mausoleum are due by October 30th. They expect repairs to begin shortly after a contractor is chosen.

