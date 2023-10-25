Two historic markers dedicated in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the Raleigh County Historical Society and the City of Beckley dedicated their latest neighborhood plaques.

The first is a tribute to Jon McBride, a NASA astronaut and space shuttle pilot. McBride graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School more than 60 years ago, and, in 1996, he tried to join the state’s political scene when he put his name in the hat for the Republican nomination for governor. He lost the race to Cecil Underwood.

The second plaque commemorates the site of the city’s first National Guard armory, which was dismantled in 1961.

The dual display sits on Park Avenue in Beckley.

