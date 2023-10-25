WVU School of Dentistry plans for 5th annual Free Screening Day for veterans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU School of Dentistry is planning their 5th annual Screening Day for veterans.

On Nov. 10th, dental students guided by faculty dentists will provide screenings, x-rays, cleanings, and simple fillings to veterans, active guards, and reserve members.

Lora Graves, the Restorative Dentistry Associate Professor and Coordinator of the event, who is also a veteran says it feels good to serve the people who serves us.

“They are pretty excited that they can get this service with no charge for their exams and possibly their cleaning and any minor thing that needs to be done,” Graves said. “Once in a while, we actually have patients come in who have urgent needs and might need a tooth extracted, and we’re just happy that we can provide that service for them free of charge.”

There are limited appointments available for this event, so click here for more information to secure your spot.

