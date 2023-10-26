American Red Cross Community Emergency Preparedness Education class

American Red Cross class
American Red Cross class(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red Cross held a Community Emergency Preparedness Education class today.

The class covered a ‘Red Cross Ready’ session on house fire safety and how to be prepared in case of a fire.

Another part of the class was hands-only CPR, where participants learned how to perform CPR.

American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley Executive Director Sharon Kesselring talked about the importance of this class.

“We are just finishing up Home Fire Awareness Month, and we wanted to make sure that people recognized the need to be safe in their own homes. Hands-only CPR is something that people are focused on right now, especially with all of the activity that is going on in the sports world about it. As a result, we thought that that would be the two best classes to hold right now,” said Kesselring.

If you are interested in joining a class, Kesselring says to call 304-488-5279, and they will help you get signed up.

