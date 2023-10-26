Bridgeport forms committee for First Responder Memorial

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A committee designing a new memorial in Bridgeport held its first meeting Thursday. The memorial is paying respects to first responders.

While it’s still early in the process, a potential location for this memorial would be at the new police station which is also currently in the works.

The interim-City Manager and Police Chief Mark Rogers says the memorial could be placed near the stations community room.

“We think that making part of this memorial alongside [the community room] will bring in public access plus it’ll be in a place where it can be maintained well, because the people that it memorializes deserve that,” said Rogers.

The committee will also be seeking the publics input for design suggestions in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.