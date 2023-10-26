City of Parkersburg officially opens P.O.R.T to the public

PORT officially opened to public
PORT officially opened to public(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday afternoon the City of Parkersburg officially opened their Parkersburg Ohio River Trail to the public with a ribbon cutting.

At the ceremony Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce and other city officials described the benefit the trail would bring to the public.

“Dozens actually even hundreds of people have been down here running, biking or walking. So it’s already helping the community be active,” said Mayor Joyce.

The speakers at the ceremony also stressed three main components to bring life to a downtown area.

“How do you bring vitality or vibrancy back to a community? A lot of it is food, arts, and recreation, This is of course the recreation and there are plenty of good spots to eat in Parkersburg so I’m pleased,” he said.

This is only phase two or three phases for point park. Phase one being the completion of Point Park and it’s amphitheater, phase two being the P.O.R.T and phase three being the expansion of the new trail.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia
A man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities say he allegedly stabbed his wife in an...
1 arrested in stabbing at Clarksburg home
WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

Latest News

WVWC students to trick-or-treat for canned goods on Halloween
The Aspiring Nurses program is starting in Parkersburg and Charleston
WVU Medicine surgeon develops device to improve visibility during surgery, another WVU Medicine surgeon first to use it in thoracic surgery
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper's Rock
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper’s Rock
Trunk or Treat Still
Premier Chevrolet/Nissan in Morgantown to host first Trunk or Treat event
Greenbag Rd generic
Spark! Imagination and Science Center to hold installment of Early Explorers Program