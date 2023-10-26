City of Parkersburg officially opens P.O.R.T to the public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thursday afternoon the City of Parkersburg officially opened their Parkersburg Ohio River Trail to the public with a ribbon cutting.

At the ceremony Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce and other city officials described the benefit the trail would bring to the public.

“Dozens actually even hundreds of people have been down here running, biking or walking. So it’s already helping the community be active,” said Mayor Joyce.

The speakers at the ceremony also stressed three main components to bring life to a downtown area.

“How do you bring vitality or vibrancy back to a community? A lot of it is food, arts, and recreation, This is of course the recreation and there are plenty of good spots to eat in Parkersburg so I’m pleased,” he said.

This is only phase two or three phases for point park. Phase one being the completion of Point Park and it’s amphitheater, phase two being the P.O.R.T and phase three being the expansion of the new trail.

