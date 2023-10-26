Family waits 70 years to see late brother honored for service in Korean War

PRINCE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Stanaford Bridge on Route 41 in Prince, West Virginia, is the source of a lot of memories for the Plumley family.

The structure sits not far from their childhood home and was a daily crossing point on their walks to school. The bridge is also located directly above the Prince Train Station, where their brother, Harold Plumley, left for the Korean War in 1952...

And where his body returned a year later.

“My brother was struck by mortar fragments and killed...instantly,” said Marvin Plumley, who was only six years old when his brother died.

Plumley was born on March 22, 1934, in Raleigh County. He was the second child of 12.

In 1952, he was drafted into the United States Army. He trained at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation in Pennsylvania and was then sent overseas to fight in the Korean War as a Private Second Class. He fought with Company K and was killed on June 11, 1953, on the first night of the Battle of Outpost Harry, where, for eight days, four U.S. Infantry companies and one Greek Sparta Battalion worked to defend Harry from nightly attacks by the Chinese Communists. The outpost was located on the Korean Peninsula in an area commonly referred to as the “Iron Triangle.”

Plumley was only 19 years old.

On Thursday, the Stanaford Bridge was renamed in his honor, something his remaining brothers and sisters say they have been waiting for for 70 years.

“It makes a lasting legacy,” Marvin shared. “His name will be in Prince for a long, long time.”

The resolution to rename the bridge after Plumley was introduced during the 2023 legislative sessions by West Virginia State Senator Jack Woodrum (R-Summers, 10). Woodrum was present at Thursday’s event and shared the importance of honoring those who give all for their country.

“You know, it’s also important to remember the sacrifices that people made for our country, and in this sacrifice, we heard earlier, you know, was a horrific battle that went on for a week, and people need to remember that.”

Along with the unveiling of the bridge, the Plumley family was given a flag, which flew above the United States Capitol in their brother’s memory.

For his service, Private Plumley has been awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Marksmanship Badge, the Korean Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Korea Presidential Citation, the Republic of Korea War Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Army Presidential Unit Citation, the Army Good Conduct Medal and, most recently, the Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medal, which was given to his family in August.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.