Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield man was pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash on I-77 in Mercer County, Wednesday.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State police the crash happened around the 14-mile marker in the southbound side of the interstate. When troopers arrived, they observed a silver 2001 Toyota Sequoia on its side in the median in a wooded area.

The driver of the car was identified as 39 years old Clyde Milton Casey II of Bluefield, WV, who was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by the state police.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
A man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities say he allegedly stabbed his wife in an...
1 arrested in stabbing at Clarksburg home
WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

Latest News

WVWC students to trick-or-treat for canned goods on Halloween
The Aspiring Nurses program is starting in Parkersburg and Charleston
WVU Medicine surgeon develops device to improve visibility during surgery, another WVU Medicine surgeon first to use it in thoracic surgery
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper's Rock
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper’s Rock
Trunk or Treat Still
Premier Chevrolet/Nissan in Morgantown to host first Trunk or Treat event
Greenbag Rd generic
Spark! Imagination and Science Center to hold installment of Early Explorers Program