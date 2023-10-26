Fatal crash leaves one dead on I-77 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Bluefield man was pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash on I-77 in Mercer County, Wednesday.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State police the crash happened around the 14-mile marker in the southbound side of the interstate. When troopers arrived, they observed a silver 2001 Toyota Sequoia on its side in the median in a wooded area.

The driver of the car was identified as 39 years old Clyde Milton Casey II of Bluefield, WV, who was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by the state police.

