Government officials visit local WIC facility

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) -Members of the USDA and state officials stopped by the Monongalia County Health Department’s WIC office in Fairmont for a tour of the facility today.

The officials who got to look around the building were left impressed by the staff and the facility, according to Cindy Long, administrator Food and Nutrition Service. USDA.

“It’s really a lovely welcoming facility. They have done a lot of work in recent years to make it that way. One thing I was really struck by is that they have a beautiful mural on the side of the building that was developed and executed by some local art students,” said Long.

At the WIC building in Marion County, the staff is working hard to combat the 5% increase of women in West Virginia joining the WIC program. And they provide several educational—emotional, and food services. To measure the success of their efforts, Cami Haught, Agency Director Monongalia County Health Department WIC, looks to see if the participants and staff are in good spirits.

“And so, I think looking at the program as a whole, how happy and content are the participants our staff. That’s important as well. Ya know, are they enjoying their work? I think that’s a part of satisfaction because if they’re happy, they are going to keep the participants happy,” said Haught.

The USDA has pumped over 390 million dollars to modernize the WIC program nationally. Making it easier to book appointments by phone or text and more, but that money does not appear out of thin air. Cindy Long is calling on Congress to act.

“For the last twenty-five years, there’s been a bipartisan commitment to provide enough money so that every eligible woman, infant, or child that wants to participate can do that. Twenty-five years congress has done that, and a participation is growing, so does need additional funding over what it got last year,” said Long.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

