Granville Halloween Festival just in time for spooky season

By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Granville’s Halloween festival is set to take place this evening from 5:30 to 8 pm. Festival goer’s can expect lot’s of laughs and screams throughout the night; and plenty of fright filled fun for all of the family to enjoy. Granville’s executive administrator, Latina Mayle, believes this event is the place to be.

“We will have a Dj playing festive Halloween favorites. We will have fire performers, balloons, face painting. We will have cookie decorating for the kids, they each get a cookie they can decorate however they’d like and of course lots of candy, cupcakes, some good stuff for everyone.”

With local officials like Mayle, and other community member pitching in to make this year’s event a success; there will be plenty of spookiness to go around.

“Each one of our departments, our public works department, police department, and fire department each have made their own haunted houses, so there’s a twist on everything there. The kids trick or treat around our walking track. We’ve had a great interest in our local businesses this year. We have 18 businesses participating in handing out candy. "

The haunting event proves to be another opportunity for Granville and other surrounding communities to come together in the spirit of a ghastly time and chilling fun.

" We love to see everyone come down, from our area, from surrounding areas and enjoy the festivities the more the marrier”

