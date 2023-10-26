Granville PD asking for help identifying women

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff and Sadaf Nikzad
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Granville Police Department is asking for help to identify two women.

Officials did not say what incident the women are connected to.

In a photo posted to the Granville Police Department’s Facebook page, the two women were seen walking into a store.

Granville PD looking to identify these women
Granville PD looking to identify these women(Brian Hill | Granville Police Department)

One woman is seen wearing burgundy scrubs, and the other is seen wearing a purple shirt with a gray jacket.

If you can identify the women, call the Granville Police Department at (304)-598-0035.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia
A man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities say he allegedly stabbed his wife in an...
1 arrested in stabbing at Clarksburg home
WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

Latest News

WVWC students to trick-or-treat for canned goods on Halloween
The Aspiring Nurses program is starting in Parkersburg and Charleston
WVU Medicine surgeon develops device to improve visibility during surgery, another WVU Medicine surgeon first to use it in thoracic surgery
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper's Rock
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper’s Rock
Trunk or Treat Still
Premier Chevrolet/Nissan in Morgantown to host first Trunk or Treat event
Greenbag Rd generic
Spark! Imagination and Science Center to hold installment of Early Explorers Program