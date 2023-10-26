Granville PD asking for help identifying women

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Granville Police Department is asking for help to identify two women.

Officials did not say what incident the women are connected to.

In a photo posted to the Granville Police Department’s Facebook page, the two women were seen walking into a store.

Granville PD looking to identify these women (Brian Hill | Granville Police Department)

One woman is seen wearing burgundy scrubs, and the other is seen wearing a purple shirt with a gray jacket.

If you can identify the women, call the Granville Police Department at (304)-598-0035.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.