Granville PD asking for help identifying women
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Granville Police Department is asking for help to identify two women.
Officials did not say what incident the women are connected to.
In a photo posted to the Granville Police Department’s Facebook page, the two women were seen walking into a store.
One woman is seen wearing burgundy scrubs, and the other is seen wearing a purple shirt with a gray jacket.
If you can identify the women, call the Granville Police Department at (304)-598-0035.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.