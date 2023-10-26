Monroe County takes first step to remove Sheriff Jeff Jones from office

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monroe County Commissioners took the first step to remove current Sheriff Jeff Jones from office.

This is not the first call to remove Jones. The initial attempt was tabled in June to allow West Virginia State Police to complete their probe into Jones’ alleged actions, as well as a deputy he hired. When investigating troopers were finished, Jones was arrested last month.

He’s being charged for his reported failure to report as a mandated reporter, obstructing and deceiving proper standing to a county civil service commission. Monroe County’s prosecuting attorney says Jones lied to the commission when he hired a deputy who admitted receiving nude photos from underage girls during his interview.

Justin St. Clair, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney said, “Despite having this knowledge, the Sheriff went ahead and hired the individual and made misrepresentations to the Civil Service Commission that the young man’s background check was solid and did not disclose that the young man admitted to criminal offenses during the interview.”

The former deputy is Evan Blankenship, and state police arrested Blankenship Thursday. He’s facing charges of using a minor in filming sexually explicit content, distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor, possession of child erotica, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Investigators with state police says the photos were of young girls whose ages range from 14 to 17.

Blankenship has been released on a $30,000 bond. St. Clair says Jones failed those minors in this case when he failed his duties as a mandated reporter.

St. Clair said, “That information was not reported by the sheriff or his chief deputy when it came to their knowledge. They conducted an investigation and talked to witnesses who had first-hand knowledge, and no one made a referral to the DHHR until the state police became involved in the case.”

Jones’ obstruction charge is also listed in the resolution from the county commissioners. St. Clair says the charge is based on Jones withholding Blankenship’s complete personnel file when the investigating troopers asked for it.

St. Clair said, “Quite a few documents were missing, and they later obtained a search warrant and executed the search on the Sheriff’s Office and got the entire file, which was much more significant. It contained some pretty damaging information.”

St. Clair says the file has information revealing Jones should never have hired Blankenship. The resolution to remove Jones also claims that he failed to maintain and secure his office’s evidence room and performed improper techniques when he failed to secure a possible crime scene.

To be clear, Sheriff Jeff Jones is still in office. In order to be officially removed from office the case will have to head to the county’s circuit court to decide whether it is legally sufficient. From there the case will head to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals for trial.

We reached out to Jones for comment but have not heard back.

You can view the full resolution by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.