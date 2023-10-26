Morgantown PD investigating car accident that led to shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a car accident that led to a shooting on Monday night.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, officers responded to a call of a car accident just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 23.

It happened on Don Knotts Blvd near the Waterfront Hotel.

Upon arrival, officers found one of the drivers had been shot in the shoulder. Police say a man was seen running from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, contact the Morgantown Police Department at (304) 284-7454.

Residents are also asked to report possible criminal activity by calling the Morgantown Police Department Switchboard at (304) 284-7522.

