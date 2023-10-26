Morgantown Pride Parade rescheduled for this Friday

By WDTV News Staff and Sadaf Nikzad
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Pride Parade has been rescheduled for this Friday, October 27.

According to the Morgantown Pride Facebook page, the parade was originally scheduled for June 23. The organization was later told by the Morgantown Police Department that the parade had to be rescheduled due to a lack of staff.

In August, the City of Morgantown took steps to ensure all upcoming parades would have adequate staffing.

Line up will be at 6 p.m. on North High Street behind the old Panera.

The parade will kick off at 7 p.m.

For prior coverage on parade staffing issues, click here.

WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

