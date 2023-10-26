National Drug Take Back Day to return this weekend

By WDTV News Staff and Sadaf Nikzad
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced the return of its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drug Take Back Day will be Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The DEA and local law enforcement agencies host this to provide a safe way of disposing prescriptions while educating the public on potential abuse.

According to the DEA, rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are “alarmingly high”, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses.

Anyone who would like to rid their home of unneeded or old medications can participate in Drug Take Back Day. All donations are anonymous, and pet medications can also be accepted.

There will be multiple collection sites in North Central West Virginia, including the Clarksburg Police Department, the Fairmont Police Department, and the Kroger in Suncrest Town Center.

Over 5,000 pounds of unused medications were collected in West Virginia at last year’s event.

For a full list of collection sites in West Virginia, click here.

WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

