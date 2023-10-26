Taylor County Monster Hunt currently underway

By WDTV News Staff and Sadaf Nikzad
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The third annual Taylor County Monster Hunt is currently underway.

The hunt began on Oct. 16, but it’s not to late to join! You can hunt all 15 monsters through Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m.

The Monster Hunt is a community wide scavenger hunt that allows West Virginians to learn more about the state’s cryptids while traveling around Taylor County.

The first 20 kids to find all 15 monsters and answer all monster-related questions correctly will win a 3D printed figure of the Grafton Monster and a t-shirt.

The rest of the participants will receive a prize button.

Prizes can be received at the Taylor County Family Resources Office in Grafton during normal business hours. Those unable to pick up prizes in person can pay a fee of at least $10 to have them shipped.

You can only win prizes if you are registered for the event. To register for the Monster Hunt, click here.

The event is free and open to the public. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia
A man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities say he allegedly stabbed his wife in an...
1 arrested in stabbing at Clarksburg home
WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

Latest News

WVWC students to trick-or-treat for canned goods on Halloween
The Aspiring Nurses program is starting in Parkersburg and Charleston
WVU Medicine surgeon develops device to improve visibility during surgery, another WVU Medicine surgeon first to use it in thoracic surgery
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper's Rock
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper’s Rock
Trunk or Treat Still
Premier Chevrolet/Nissan in Morgantown to host first Trunk or Treat event
Greenbag Rd generic
Spark! Imagination and Science Center to hold installment of Early Explorers Program