Taylor County Monster Hunt currently underway

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The third annual Taylor County Monster Hunt is currently underway.

The hunt began on Oct. 16, but it’s not to late to join! You can hunt all 15 monsters through Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 4:30 p.m.

The Monster Hunt is a community wide scavenger hunt that allows West Virginians to learn more about the state’s cryptids while traveling around Taylor County.

The first 20 kids to find all 15 monsters and answer all monster-related questions correctly will win a 3D printed figure of the Grafton Monster and a t-shirt.

The rest of the participants will receive a prize button.

Prizes can be received at the Taylor County Family Resources Office in Grafton during normal business hours. Those unable to pick up prizes in person can pay a fee of at least $10 to have them shipped.

You can only win prizes if you are registered for the event. To register for the Monster Hunt, click here.

The event is free and open to the public. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.