Tucker County 911 Systems Receives Massive Upgrade

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) -

The 911 system is receiving a massive upgrade in tucker county and was officially announced at today’s county commission meeting.

The new software allows for faster response times for 911 providing a precise location of where calls are coming from and makes for a more efficient way to keep first responders connected with dispatchers.

“Everything was done through radio but with this new system, basically all agencies the interoperability is great because all agencies are able to see all the information that number one is putting out.” Says Parson Police Officer Nicholas Gidley.

Michael Simmons says that the best part about this upgrade is the map. Which provides multiple angles and images for s specific area. Allowing officers to be 100% sure that they’re at the right spot.

“If they pull up in front of the house that blue wall shatters wraparound porch, they can compare it to their mobile device and they can say yep, we’re here.” Said Michael Simmons, Director of Tucker County 911 systems.

Simmons also emphasized beyond just knowing the precise location of calls, officers are also given additional information about the address they are heading to. As he says, this software speeds up the process and eliminates the confusion.

“Significantly faster like I said it takes the confusion off the table. ‘How do I get there? What’s it look like?’ Along with any warning indicators we put on homes.”

One problem from the past which is now solved by this upgrade is houses with no marked address are now verified at a much faster rate. One officer explained what is was like before this software and now says it makes his job a lot easier.

“Somebody’s address wasn’t currently marked basically you had to ask number one can I get turn by turn directions and can you count the number of houses from this intersection? I mean, unless you knew the area down to a tee, that was how you have to do it. With this. I can take a couple seconds click a couple buttons on my computer and see exactly where this this house is in a mass number of houses.” Said Nicholas Gidley, Parsons PD.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.