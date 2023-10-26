Volunteer Fire Chief hopeful to boost recruitment with new tax credit

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walton Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Kelley said the volunteer firefighter scene has changed a lot in the twenty years since he started volunteering.

“We only have probably, I would say, maybe 10 to 12 people on the roster. That’s down significantly from about 20 years ago. We’ve got five or six that are consistent, and everybody works, which doesn’t help,” he said. “The more volunteers you get, the more odds you have of somebody being able to respond because you have a few people who are off on a given day. Right now, it’s very hard during the week during workday hours, because everybody’s working.”

He is hopeful a new one thousand dollar tax credit for certified volunteer firefighters taking effect this tax season can help boost recruiting more first responders.

“It’ll help get guys out. It also helped maybe some of the younger people to actually volunteer with the local departments. We’re all hurting for members pretty bad,” he said.

“I think it’s gonna be a huge thing and I’m really, I’m really grateful that the State did something.”

State Sen. Mark Maynard (R- Mingo), who sponsored the 2020 bill said to be eligible for the credit the firefighter needs to have ”met or exceeded all certification and training for active member firefighters required under the laws of this state.” There are other requirements in addition to being certified — they have to have been a member in good standing of a VFD for the entire year and participated in on-site at least 30 percent of the VFD activities during the year”.

The credit is applicable for tax years after December 31, 2022.

If the firefighter is filing jointly with a partner who is also a firefighter, they are eligible for a $2,000 credit.

Kelley said he wants the tax credit to motivate people to join their local Volunteer Fire Departments, but his ultimate goal is to keep them thriving so firefighters can serve and save as many lives as possible.

“In the fire departments in rural areas like this, it’s imperative that we get people to join up, because if you lose these volunteer fire departments, in Roane County, we have six volunteer departments, and if it continues the way it’s going, we’re going to be back down to one fire department like they had back in the 50s and 60s,” he said.

On the benefits of volunteering, Kelley said, “It’s a great sense of giving back to the community. So many of us, we take, we take we take, and you know, not in a bad way. But, it’s a good way to give back to the communities. You can help people. It’s just a real good way to reach out to the to community and to give back to the community”.

