Without warning, Morgantown’s ReStore shuts down for good

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown ReStore, operated by Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity, suddenly ceased operations at the close of business on Wednesday.

According to a release sent to 5 News on the afternoon of the closure, The Mon Valley Habitat Board of Directors voted to close the ReStore based on “current market conditions.”

Officials say contractions in community spending has had an impact on the ReStore. Donations and foot traffic in the store reportedly remained steady, but shopping patterns supposedly changed, resulting in a decline in overall sales.

“While it was a difficult decision, closing the ReStore will allow Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity to refocus on its core mission of building affordable homes for low-to-moderate-income families,” said Elaine Holstine McVay, executive director.

“For many years, the ReStore has provided customers throughout Morgantown and surrounding areas with access to new and gently used items for home repair, décor, and more. The ReStore’s dedicated staff and volunteers have provided a unique shopping experience for our customers, supporting the local community at the same time.”

An inventory reduction sale has been scheduled for later in the fall.

Habitat for Humanity officials say information about the sale will be available on the Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity website and the ReStore and MVHFH Facebook pages.

