1 arrested in stabbing at Clarksburg home

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, WV (WDTV) - A man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities say he allegedly stabbed his wife in an altercation.

The suspect has been identified as Frank Johnson who was arrested and charged with unlawful assault according to a lieutenant from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a home on Capitol Avenue in Clarksburg at 6:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Police say the victim refused transport.

Johnson is being transported to North Central Regional Jail to await arraignment.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded and West Virginia State Police assisted.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
WSAZ Investigates | WVSSAC releases transfer numbers for fall sports
Johnifer Barnwell
FBI: 4 inmates escape from Georgia jail; 1 has ties to West Virginia
WVDNR stocks 43 waters with trout

Latest News

Local students win WVU Pumpkin Drop
WVU hosts 34th annual Pumpkin Drop, local students win
WVWC students to trick-or-treat for canned goods on Halloween
The Aspiring Nurses program is starting in Parkersburg and Charleston
WVU Medicine surgeon develops device to improve visibility during surgery, another WVU Medicine surgeon first to use it in thoracic surgery
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper's Rock
Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper’s Rock
Trunk or Treat Still
Premier Chevrolet/Nissan in Morgantown to host first Trunk or Treat event