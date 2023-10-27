1 arrested in stabbing at Clarksburg home

CLARKSBURG, WV (WDTV) - A man was taken into custody Thursday after authorities say he allegedly stabbed his wife in an altercation.

The suspect has been identified as Frank Johnson who was arrested and charged with unlawful assault according to a lieutenant from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a home on Capitol Avenue in Clarksburg at 6:20 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Police say the victim refused transport.

Johnson is being transported to North Central Regional Jail to await arraignment.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded and West Virginia State Police assisted.

