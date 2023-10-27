“After School For All”: Barbour County After School Programs Participate in National Lights on Afterschool

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

After school programs are vital for working families and young students to have a place to hang out between the hours of 3 and 5 pm.

World Vision’s KIDREACH and REACH.U of Barbour County participated in national lights on afterschool, which celebrates after school programs across the country through unique events.

“We have KIDREACH in our elementary schools except caisson. We have REACH.U you at our middle schools and high schools. And we do that four days a week Monday through Thursday right after school but tonight is lights on after school which is a national program to the after school alliance. " Said Traci Malcolm Rexrode, from World Visions.

The purpose for lights on after school is to bring awareness to the need of quality after school programs across the country.

Cynthia Fitzwater teaches first grade at Belington elementary and is also the program coordinator for after school programs. She explained to me the benefits of KIDREACH for her students.

“I think they really enjoy it. It gives them a safe place to go to after school we also provide a meal after school for them. They have homework help they get stem activities, social emotional learning activities. We try to make it a well rounded program.”

Along with Cynthia, there are other teachers who participate in the after-school programs in Barbour County for the benefit of the students and their families.

Traci Rexrode emphasized the importance of these educators who create a positive environment for students after school

“Most of our staff are teachers, and we just have a few that are not and they come up with all their lesson plans and come up with all the fun activities for this evening. They are primarily the recruiters to get the kids to come in to stay all year long.”

Tonight’s special event for the national lights on afterschool was a glow in the dark party at Belington elementary. Cynthia Fitzwater explained how this idea came to life.

“We try to think of something that will be really engaging for the students something that they’ll have here at school like the handprint that they can look back through the rest of the year and look up to the ceiling. They’re reading and doing homework. And remember this is something special.”

