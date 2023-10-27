Bed bugs found at Man High School; fumigation process underway, officials say

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Man High School in Logan County is currently being fumigated after a small number of bed bugs were found in the school, according to the assistant superintendent of Logan County Schools.

Officials say Friday, Oct. 27, is a professional learning day for staff, so no students will be on campus.

The assistant superintendent tells WSAZ.com school staff members in the building are being moved to Man Middle School for the day while the high school is fumigated.

Further information has not been released.

