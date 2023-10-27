Bridgeport Police Department give advice on how to stay safe during Halloween

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Candy, It’s on most trick-or-treaters minds during Halloween. But a time of costumes and free treats could also be dangerous. Cameron Turner, an officer at the Bridgeport Police Department gave 5News tips on how parents can prepare their children for the spookiest day of the year.

“Make sure all younger kids are accompanied by a guardian or parent, someone older who can be responsible for them,” Turner said. “Tell your kids to watch when they are walking, keep on sidewalks. Make sure they don’t have masks or something over their eyes, they’re not looking at their cellphones when they are walking down the road.”

Officer Turner added that trick-or-treaters going without parental supervision should stick in groups and avoid going into a stranger’s house. Parents should also double check their child’s candy haul when they return home.

“Things you’re looking for is paper that’s been unwrapped and re-wrapped,” Turner said. “Make sure your kid waits until they get home before they start unwrapping candy and eating it. You’re looking for anything that’s sealed, making sure it’s not deflated and doesn’t have puncture marks in it.”

Trick or treating lasts longer than ever nowadays, with more and more community events and trunk or treats popping up yearly. This means drivers should be even more cautious on the days leading up to Halloween.

“You’ll start to see trick-or-treaters out starting around dark in different places around the county,” said Turner. So, drivers need to beware, starting that time to watch children walking around. A lot of them will be walking around excitedly, not paying attention to the roadways. Drive with your lights on.”

For police, making sure the community is safe is always the number one goal.

“Here at the Bridgeport Police Department, we understand kids want to have fun and get candy and have a good time this Halloween season,” Turner said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe, we’ll have units around making sure everyone stays that way.”

