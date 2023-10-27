Celebration of the Outdoors returns to Cooper’s Rock

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Saturday, the Cooper’s Rock Foundation presents the Celebration of the Outdoors, an event that encourages locals and other visitors to the area to get up, get out, and enjoy all of the beauty that the state forest has to offer.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m., and officials like Jessica Harmening says there will be plenty of fall festivities and scenery for the whole family to enjoy.

“We see a lot of visitors there and it just showcases some of the most beautiful parts of West Virginia,” said Harmening. “We have amazing geology there with the rocks and the overlook, and the trees and the wildlife, and lots of cool, fun, activities that can be done at any time of the year, from winter to summer and everything in between.”

Plenty of visitors are expected to make the trip.

Guests will be given other opportunities to learn about what makes the great outdoors of West Virginia special, and who helps to keep it that way.

“MARS, the Mountaineer Area and Rescue group, they will be doing demonstrations periodically throughout the day. MARS will be doing search and rescue missions, that I believe they’re bringing search dogs to do demonstrations with the search and rescue dogs as well,” said Harmening. “Then people will be able to tour their rescue vehicle and learn more about what they do.”

To Harmening and other Cooper’s Rock officials, this year’s celebration is particularly important because it serves to inspire the next generation of the Cooper’s Rock fanbase.

“Part of the reason that we emphasize a lot of kid friendly activities is because we really want to build that next generation of Cooper’s Rock lovers who want to help us keep the place great for everyone,” said Harmening. “So, we really encourage people to bring their kids and show them a good time at Cooper’s so that they want to keep coming back and so that they want to serve and enjoy this place forever.”

